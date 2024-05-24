Unknown Soldier Returning Home on May 25

On Saturday the remains of the unknown First World War soldier will arrive in the province.

The Canadian Armed Forces aircraft carrying the remains is scheduled to land at 7:00 p.m. A hearse will then take the remains of the unknown to a secure location, passing several points of historical significance on its way including the former Camp Pleasantville, the 5 CDSG Garrison along The Boulevard, the National War Memorial, the Sergeant’s Memorial and the CLB Armoury.

Royal Canadian Legion members will be saluting our fallen hero and the hearse along this route.