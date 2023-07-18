Marble Mountain making summer upgrades to draw more tourists

- Home
It’s considered a jewel in the province’s winter tourism crown, but the administration at Marble Mountain is carrying out a number of upgrades this summer to draw more visitors during the off-season. NTV’s Don Bradshaw reports.
Holy Trinity High School in Torbay suffered an estimated $10,000 dollars in damage after vandals targeted the school last weekend.
As NTV’s David Salter reports, the RNC is investigating and says it’s part of a growing problem in the metro area.
Premier Andrew Furey was in Moncton today to discuss Atlantic Canada’s economy.
While he was there, the Premier fielded questions on further complications with the Muskrat Falls Project.
Young people on ATV’s are speeding and stunting. Police say they’re seeing more of it lately and are putting out a warning.
The RNC is speaking out about the rising number of dangerous incidents after a recent case in Goulds. NTV’s Rosie Mullaley reports.