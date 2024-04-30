Wet drive across Newfoundland

Roads across the Island are wet with water build-up in some areas. There is rain occurring in some areas and there is fog on the Avalon, Burin, parts of central, and the west coast. Roads across Labrador are snow-covered with icy and slippery sections.

Marine Atlantic is advising that crossings for this morning could be cancelled. The MV Marine Trader is in service but off schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport Sunwing flights 4157 and 9459 are delayed. In Gander, Sunwing flights 1234, 9001, and 5678 are cancelled and Sunwing Flight 4255 is late. Flights are on time in Deer Lake.