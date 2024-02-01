Man seen carrying firearm in C.B.S. arrested

A 62-year-old man was taken into custody early this morning when he was reportedly spotted carrying a gun on a roadway in Conception Bay South.

Police got the call at around 12:30 a.m. when officers arrived, they were able to locate the man and secure the firearm.

The man was arrested and conveyed to the lockup to appear in provincial court this morning. He’s been charged with pointing a firearm and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The criminal investigation division has been engaged and additional charges are expected to follow its investigation.