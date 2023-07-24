Man charged with murder stands trial for separate assault

A suspected murderer is bring tried in relation to a separate incident in which he reported stabbed and injured a man on George Street.
NTV’s Rosie Mullaley was in provincial court in St. John’s today for the start of Robert Belbin’s trial.
54-year-old man dead after three-vehicle collision near BadgerBy Colleen Lewis — 6 hours ago
A 54-year-old man is dead after a three-vehicle collision Sunday evening on the Trans-Canada Highway approximately 40 kilometers west of Badger.
Police received reports around 4 p.m. of a serious collision between three vehicles on the TCH. RCMP from Grand-Falls Windsor and Springdale attended the scene and gathered evidence indicating that a car and an SUV were travelling in opposite directions and swerved to avoid a moose, causing a head-on collision. A truck then collided with one of the vehicles from behind.
The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other occupants of the car and SUV were transported to Central Newfoundland Regional Health Centre in Grand Falls-Windsor for treatment of serious injuries.
The occupants of the truck were transported to Central Newfoundland Regional Health Centre, treated for minor injuries and released.
The Springdale Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services from Springdale, Grand Falls-Windsor, Triton and Lewisporte attended the scene. A section of the Trans-Canada Highway was closed until late Sunday evening.
A Collision Analyst with RCMP Traffic Services also attended the scene and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged.
The investigation is continuing.Post Views: 268
Non-stop flights to Calgary, Orlando announced as WestJet releases winter scheduleBy Ben Cleary — 9 hours ago
WestJet officials announced the 2023-24 winter schedule at St. John’s International Airport on Monday morning.
More non-stop year round flights have been added, including non-stop, year-round flights to Calgary, twice a week starting November 2, 2023.
Also announced this morning, seasonal flights to Tampa, Orlando, starting October 16, 2023.
NTV News will have more details on this story tonight on the NTV Evening Newshour.Post Views: 326
Premier Furey offers supports to Nova Scotia following catastrophic floodingBy Jodi Cooke — 12 hours ago
Premier Andrew Furey is offering supports to Nova Scotia after extreme flooding in the past few days, the same areas impacted by floods were only recently recovering from wildfires. On Sunday Furey took to Twitter saying this province is ready to help.
Here at home, over the weekend rainfall warnings were in effect which brought over 100 mms of rain to parts of the southwest coast, the same system that impacted Nova Scotia. The Trans-Canada Highway just east of Port aux Basques had been reduced to one lane due to washouts. RCMP were advising people to expect delays over the weekend.Post Views: 126