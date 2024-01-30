Man charged with evading police, damaging hospital property

Thirty-seven year-old Michael Hann is in custody as a result of an incident that happened last night at St. Clare’s Mercy Hospital in St. John’s.

RNC patrol officers were called to the hospital at around 8:45 p.m. to a report of an intoxicated man. While ambulance attendants were assisting the male, he ran off when the police arrived.

Hann was located and identified by the responding officers, who determined the man had two outstanding warrants for his arrest. While inside St. Clare’s, he tried to get away and caused damage to the door.

He’s been charged with damage to property, breaching court orders and breaching probation, along with two outstanding warrants. He appeared before a judge at provincial court this morning. His case was set over to Feb. 14. He’ll stay in custody until then.