On Wednesday evening the RNC responded to a domestic disturbance in the East End of St. John’s.

Officers met with the victim of an assault who had multiple visible injuries. Approximately two hours later, officers located and arrested a 30-year-old male and charged him with assault causing bodily harm, assault caused by way of choking, forcible confinement, and numerous breaches of a release order.

The male was taken to the lock-up and will appear in court this morning.