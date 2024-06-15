News

‘Ride for Dad’ kicks off today

Posted: June 15, 2024 9:54 am
By Becky Daley


Established in 2007, the Avalon Motorcycle Ride For Dad has raised over $2 million dollars for the fight against prostate cancer. The proceeds from their annual event have been invested in groundbreaking prostate cancer research and life-saving awareness campaigns of the disease and the importance of early detection.

The ride will kick-off at 10:00 this morning, leaving from the Newfoundland Power building on Kenmount Road in St. John’s.

More information about Ride for Dad can be found here https://ridefordad.ca/chapter/avalon/

