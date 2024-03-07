Man arrested after providing several fake names to police

At 2:11 p.m. a member of the RNC Mounted Unit observed an altercation on Military Road in St. John’s.

Officers intervened and attempted to identify the individuals involved.

One of the individuals, a 35-year-old male, began giving officers multiple names and would not identify himself.

Patrol officers arrived on the scene and recognized the individual. As a result of the investigation the male now faces charges of theft, mischief for providing a false name to police, possession of stolen property, and breaching court orders.

He was held to appear in court.