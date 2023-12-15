Man appears in court to face violent offence charges

Twenty-seven-year-old Nicholas Hewlett attended court Friday following a violent incident that occurred in Roberts Arm.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on Dec. 11, Springdale RCMP responded to a report of a residential disturbance that had occurred earlier that evening in Roberts Arm involving Hewlett. An individual was assaulted, another was threatened and Hewlett is alleged to have attempted to run a vehicle off the roadway while operating a vehicle.

Attempts were made to locate and arrest Hewlett, who was evading police. A warrant for his arrest was issued on December 13, 2023.

Hewlett was arrested yesterday (December 14, 2023) attended court today and was remanded into custody. His next court appearance is on Monday, December 18, 2023. He is charged with the following criminal offences:

Overcoming resistance (choking)

Assault – three counts

Uttering threats – two counts

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Failing to comply with a condition of a court release order

RCMP NL thanks the public for information provided on Hewlett’s whereabouts which led to his arrest.