Major snow storm hits Eastern Newfoundland; expected to last until Friday

A prolonged, major snowstorm has already hit Eastern Newfoundland, with almost 15 centimeters down in some parts of the region. Schools and post-secondary institutions are closed, government offices are not open, and many flights have been cancelled.
According to NTV’s chief meteorologist Eddie Sheer, snow spreads across the island today and will continue through late Thursday or early Friday over much of the Island and through much of the weekend in coastal Labrador. Environment and Climate Change Canada Weather Office in Gander has issued Winter Storm Warnings and Watches for much of the Island in the Postville–Makkovik area of Labrador.
The bulk of the snow is going to fall today on the island, but the accumulating snow will continue into early Friday. In Labrador, the snow will continue into the weekend. Snowfall amounts on the Island will peak over 60 cm in the east and northeast, with lesser amounts to the west. Labrador will see as much as 60 cm for some coastal areas as well by Sunday. Snowfall rates will be as high as four cm an hour this afternoon over eastern Newfoundland, making travel quite difficult, if not impossible.
Also, due to adverse weather conditions, NL Health services is advising that their Eastern community health sites are closed today. This closure includes both urban and rural community health sites and administrative buildings that do not provide 24-hour service, with the exception of the dialysis treatment centres in Mount Pearl and Clarenville.
The Dr. H. Bliss Murphy Cancer Centre, long-term care facilities and other sites with 24-hour operations will remain open along with emergency services. NL Health Services advises patients to check with their health care providers’ office to confirm their appointments and reminds the public that there may be delays. patients with a medical emergency who require an ambulance should call 911.
I you are unsure if you should go to the emergency department, call the 811 health line which is available 24/7.
The Avalon Mall is closed for the day, and Metrobus and GoBus services will not be operating.
