Mainland wildfire Smoke affects parts of Newfoundland

It may seem as though forest fire season is behind us but areas of the island will still experience smokey air conditions due to some fires still burning in parts of the mainland.

Despite cooler temperatures and recent wet weather here, Environment Canada has issued a ‘Special Air Quality’ statement for most of the island until at least Thursday.

Smoke will be more present in some areas than others, especially central, western and northern parts of the island. Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyones health even at low concentrations.