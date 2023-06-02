Lynx Air to launch route to Montreal next week

It’s another option for travelers from this province.

The St. John’s International Airport Authority has announce that Lynx Air will be launching its non-stop route to Montreal, with through-flight service to Calgary, on Monday, June 5. This critical route expands connectivity to one of Canada’s largest cities.

Lynx Air is a Canadian carrier based in Calgary. It previously operated as Enerjet and was rebranded as Lynx Air on Nov. 16, 2021. The first flight under the Lynx Air name took place on April 7, 2022, operating from Calgary to Vancouver.

An event is set for Monday to mark the milestone. Gateside remarks from SJIAA Chief Executive Officer, Dennis Hogan, and Lynx Air Chief Commercial Officer, Vijay Bathija, will begin at approximately 11:15 a.m. with the flight departing at approximately 1 p.m. NTV News will be there and provide a comprehensive report on Monday evening’s newscast.