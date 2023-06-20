Lumsden contacts RCMP after new beach mobility mat install damaged by ATV and dirt bike tracks

The town of Lumsden was excited to announce a special new beach access mobility improvement but just 24 hours after installing it, found ATV and dirt bike tracks had covered it. A beach mobility mat helps users access sandy beaches and waterfronts. The town worked with ACOA and the province to fund the special project on Lumsden’s famous North Beach area. After installing the special addition on Monday – they posted to social media this morning they had made an unfortunate discovery. After town staff did their morning rounds, they noticed ATV and dirt bike tracks had done donuts on the feature and brought sand and other debris along the mat. The town says they’ve contacted RCMP to investigate and this type of behaviour will not be tolerated.