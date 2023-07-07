News

Location unveiled for site of new school in Portugal Cove-St. Phillip’s

By Web Team
Published on July 7, 2023 at 4:31 pm

Premier Andrew Furey released details of the location of a new high school for the Town of Portugal Cove-St. Philip’s this afternoon.

The new school will be located on Old Broad Cove Road, at the corner of Maggie’s Place. A total of $33 million over four years has been allocated for the new high school.

It will be the first high school for the area, and will include students from grades 10 to 12. The school is scheduled to open in September 2026.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure has also issued a Request for Proposals for a consultant team that will provide technical advisory services to develop a Design-Build tender package for the new high school. 

Information on tenders and requests for proposals issued and awarded by the department and other public bodies is available by visiting www.merx.com/govnl.

Post Views: 0



Scroll to top