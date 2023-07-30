News

Local research dives into housing experiences of international students, newcomers

By Beth Penney
Published on July 30, 2023 at 8:30 pm

New local research is diving into the housing experiences of international students, and other newcomers in the capital city.

As NTV’s Beth Penney reports, key findings show that barriers are in place, leading to discrimination, and exploitation. 

