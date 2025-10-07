St. John’s residents heading to the polls on Wednesday

Local News, News October 7th, 2025

Capital city residents will elect its mayor and council tomorrow.

The City of St. John’s delayed its municipal election last week as a postal disruption impacted the ability to vote by mail. The election had been originally set for Oct. 2.

The City of St. John’s has released the slate of candidates for tomorrow’s municipal election.

Ward 1 Councillor Jill Bruce and Ward 3 Councillor Greg Noseworthy have won their respective seats by acclamation.

Two candidates are running for mayor: Danny Breen and Ivy Hanley.

Ron Ellsworth, Bianca Lono, and Rigel Penman are running for the deputy mayor seat.

There are six candidates running in Ward 2: Philip Barton, Greg Dunne, Brenda Halley, Todd Perrin, Greg Smith, and Blair Trainor.

Trini Bragg and Tom Davis are running in Ward 4. Donnie Earle and Carl Ridgeley are seeking the Ward 5 seat.

There are also four seats up for grabs in the At-Large category. In that race, John Barbour, Kate Cadigan, Paul Combden, Scott Fitzgerald, Lynn Hammond, Walter Harding, Sandy Hickman, Thomas Pouliot, Art Puddister, Myles Russell, Nikita Ryall, and Wallace Ryan will be on the ballot.