Speeding continues during Labour Day Weekend

Local News September 4th, 2025

The RNC issued over 300 tickets for traffic offences over the Labour Day long weekend across all jurisdictions. Enforcement focused on speeding, distracted, and impaired driving. Traffic checkpoints resulted in the detection of drivers operating without a license, those with outstanding fines, and unregistered vehicles.

As the result of this weekends’ (Friday, Aug. 29 to Monday, Sept. 1) enforcement initiatives, the RNC issued a total of 334 Summary Offence Tickets; seven vehicles were seized, and four driver’s licenses suspended. One motorist was charged with impaired driving.

Members of the Corner Brook Region arrested one driver and one passenger in separate stops on outstanding warrants. Over 100 SOT’s were issued throughout the weekend mainly for speeding.

In Labrador West, a total of 29 tickets were issued for various traffic violations.