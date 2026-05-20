Snowbirds won’t fly in NL for final season before grounding

Local News, News May 20th, 2026

The federal government announced on Tuesday that Canada will retire the aging CT-114 Tutor jets at the end of the current season, and the Department of Nature Defence will procure the CT-157 Siskin II for the future Snowbirds teams.

The final season for the iconic Snowbirds aerobatic team will include a demonstration over Ottawa on Canada Day and the final performance on Canadian soil in the sky over Gatineau, Que. in mid-September.

There are no dates for the dynamic air team to perform on their farewell tour with the CT-114’S in this province. They last put on a show in Conception Bay South, June of 2023.