Local

Local News

Snowbirds won’t fly in NL for final season before grounding

Local News, News

The federal government announced on Tuesday that Canada will retire the aging CT-114 Tutor jets at the end of the current season, and the Department of Nature Defence will procure the CT-157 Siskin II for the future Snowbirds teams.

The final season for the iconic Snowbirds aerobatic team will include a demonstration over Ottawa on Canada Day and the final performance on Canadian soil in the sky over Gatineau, Que. in mid-September.

There are no dates for the dynamic air team to perform on their farewell tour with the CT-114’S in this province. They last put on a show in Conception Bay South, June of 2023.

Related Articles

Police investigate two-vehicle collision in St. John’s
Read more
Deer Lake mayor says town prepared as flood watch continues along Humber River
Read more
Memorial Stadium Dominion closes after nearly 20 years
Read more
Federal funding boost begins with Ship Cove wharf upgrades in Port de Grave
Read more
Wednesday afternoon fire destroys truck, causes extensive damage to downtown warehouse
Read more
Police find suspect vehicle in kidnapping case
Read more
Back to top