Wednesday afternoon fire destroys truck, causes extensive damage to downtown warehouse

A fire at a warehouse in downtown St. John’s on Wednesday afternoon has destroyed one vehicle and caused extensive damage to the building and its contents.
Firefighters were called to the building on Shaw Street shortly before 5:00 p.m.. Crews arrived to find smoke pouring from the eaves of the building, and by the time firefighters gained access to the lot, fire was shooting from under a garage door.
St. John’s Regional Fire Department (SJRFD) Platoon Chief Ed Sears stated that they were alerted to the fire by an occupant of a separate portion of the building. The blaze appears to have started near a large truck parked inside and spread to the wall and roof area. Employees of the business had closed up less than an hour prior to the fire starting.
The warehouse is owned by Smith Stockley Limited and is used as a storage building. Both the building and its contents have been extensively damaged.
Sears said the remainder of the building, which includes a community centre and gym area, appeared to have been spared from any damage thanks to a concrete fire wall.