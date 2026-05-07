Wednesday afternoon fire destroys truck, causes extensive damage to downtown warehouse

Local News, News May 6th, 2026

A fire at a warehouse in downtown St. John’s on Wednesday afternoon has destroyed one vehicle and caused extensive damage to the building and its contents.

Firefighters were called to the building on Shaw Street shortly before 5:00 p.m.. Crews arrived to find smoke pouring from the eaves of the building, and by the time firefighters gained access to the lot, fire was shooting from under a garage door.

St. John’s Regional Fire Department (SJRFD) Platoon Chief Ed Sears stated that they were alerted to the fire by an occupant of a separate portion of the building. The blaze appears to have started near a large truck parked inside and spread to the wall and roof area. Employees of the business had closed up less than an hour prior to the fire starting.

The warehouse is owned by Smith Stockley Limited and is used as a storage building. Both the building and its contents have been extensively damaged.

Sears said the remainder of the building, which includes a community centre and gym area, appeared to have been spared from any damage thanks to a concrete fire wall.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

Video from the scene of a fire at a warehouse on Shaw Street in downtown St. John’s. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

SJRFD Fire Captain Brad Edmunds breaks apart a garage door during a fire on Shaw Street in downtown St. John’s. (Earl Noble / NTV News) A firefighter cuts part of a garage door during a fire at a warehouse on Shaw Street. (Earl Noble / NTV News) After cutting through a garage door, firefighters enter a warehouse on Shaw Street in St. John’s. (Earl Noble / NTV News) SJRFD Firefighters Josh Foote (right), Karen Greeley (centre), and an unknown member, enter a warehouse on Shaw Street. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Firefighters emerge from a warehouse during a fire on Shaw Street in downtown St. John’s. (Earl Noble / NTV News) SJRFD Fire Lieutenant Dave Wheeler cuts into the roof of a warehouse on Shaw Street. (Earl Noble / NTV News) SJRFD Firefighter Adam Feehan sprays water into the roof of a warehouse on Shaw Street. (Earl Noble / NTV News) SJRFD Firefighter Adam Feehan cuts into the roof of a warehouse on Shaw Street in downtown St. John’s (Earl Noble / NTV News) SJRFD Firefighter Adam Feehan cuts into the eave of a warehouse on Shaw Street. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Fire destroyed a truck and caused extensive damage to a warehouse in downtown St. John’s on Wednesday afternoon. (Earl Noble / NTV News) SJRFD Fire Captain Brad Edmunds on the roof of a warehouse during a fire on Shaw Street. (Earl Noble / NTV News) SJRFD Firefighter Adam Feehan cuts into the roof of a warehouse on Shaw Street. (Earl Noble / NTV News) SJRFD Firefighters Cory Raymond (left), and Jonathan Loder (centre) are seen on the roof of a building on Shaw Street. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Fire destroyed a truck and caused extensive damage to a warehouse in downtown St. John’s on Wednesday afternoon. (Earl Noble / NTV News) SJRFD Firefighter Jason Wood (centre) speaks with Captain Gerry O’Neill and Platoon Chief Ed Sears at the scene of a fire on Shaw Street. (Earl Noble / NTV News) SJRFD Firefighters Geoff O’Brien (left) and Adam Feehan climb a ladder to the roof of a warehouse on Shaw Street. (Earl Noble / NTV News) SJRFD Firefighter Adam Feehan sprays water into the roof of a warehouse on Shaw Street. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Fire caused significant damage to a warehouse on Shaw Street in St. John’s late Wednesday afternoon. (Earl Noble / NTV News) SJRFD Fire Lieutenant Dave Wheeler descends a ladder while at the scene of a fire on Shaw Street in St. John’s. (Earl Noble / NTV News) SJRFD Platoon Chief Ed Sears speaks on the phone while on the scene of a fire on Shaw Street in St. John’s. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Water is sprayed through the door of a warehouse during a fire on Shaw Street in St. John’s (Earl Noble / NTV News)