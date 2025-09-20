Local

Local News

Road connecting Commonwealth Avenue and Robert E. Howlett Highway to close for six weeks

Local News, News

Starting on Monday at 7:00 a.m., there will be a temporary closure of the section of road connecting Commonwealth Avenue and Route 3, including the underpass portion.

The closure is needed to facilitate the construction of a new roundabout, which is part of the completion of the final phase of the Team Gushue Highway and is expected to be in place for approximately six weeks.

Motorists travelling east can detour via Old Placentia Road, Richard Nolan Drive and Ruby Line, while those travelling west can detour via Brookfield Road, Pearltown Road, Old Bay Bulls Road and Ruby Line.

Related Articles

Week 2 of Canada Summer Games begins in St. John’s; watch games live in NTV+
Read more
Water returns to residents in Sunnyside; conservation efforts continue
Read more
Bail hearing Friday for accused arsonist
Read more
More than 200 homes lost to fire in Conception Bay North
Read more
Local input needed in ministerial wildfire committee, says residents
Read more
Hopedale RCMP arrests impaired ATV operator
Read more
Back to top