RNC make arrest following robberies

Justice, Local News, News November 14th, 2025

The RNC has made an arrest following three armed robberies in St. John’s.

On Tuesday, Nov. 11, around 9 p.m., police responded to an armed robbery at a convenience store on Main Road in Goulds where a suspect presented a weapon and demanded cash from an employee. The man responsible was located nearby and arrested.

The General Investigation Unit was engaged and officers were able to link the accused, Aaron Green, to two prior armed robberies in the same area. The first on Oct. 1 at a nearby service station, and the other Nov. 6 at the same location. In all three robberies, the accused fled with cash. There were no injuries reported.

The 28-year-old appeared in court yesterday.