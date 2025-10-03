RCMP seizes illicit drugs, imitation firearm and other weapons; man arrested

Local News, News October 3rd, 2025

A traffic stop conducted by Bay St. George RCMP on Tuesday resulted in the seizure of drugs, weapons including an imitation firearm, cash and the arrest of 43-year-old Scott Raymond Alexander.

At approximately 2:18 a.m. on Sept. 30, police responded to a call for service on Sunset Crescent in Stephenville. A concerned citizen requested that police check on the well-being of a man believe to be passed out behind the wheel of a parked vehicle with its engine running in a private driveway.

The driver, 43-year-old Scott Alexander, was detained as part of a drug impaired driving investigation and a demand for a blood sample was made. He was transported to the hospital, where samples were collected. Police are awaiting on the results of the forensic blood analysis.

Alexander was also found in possession of suspected cocaine, and a search of the vehicle was conducted. Police seized:

A quantity of suspected cocaine,

A quantity of suspected MDMA (commonly referred to as Ecstasy),

A quantity of illicit pills,

An imitation handgun, later determined to be a pellet gun,

Two edged weapons,

Cash

Other items consisted with possession for the purpose of trafficking

Alexander was remanded into custody by the courts. His vehicle was seized by police and impounded. He has been charged with:

Impaired operation care and control,

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine,

Possession of a controlled substance – cocaine,

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose,

Breach of a condition of a release order – four counts.

The investigation is continuing with further charges possible.