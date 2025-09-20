Police looking to identify motorcycle rider after flight from police

Local News September 20th, 2025

Police are looking to identify a motorcycle rider who failed to stop for officers on the Trans-Canada Highway Saturday evening.

Officers saw two motorcycles travelling at dangerous speeds near St. John’s and attempted to conduct a traffic stop: one of the motorcycles stopped for police, while the second fled.

Just before 5 p.m. on Saturday Sept. 13, enforcement officers with RCMP Traffic Services East spotted two motorcycle operators travelling at excessive speeds along the Trans-Canada Highway just east of Butter Pot Park. One of those motorcycles was observed travelling at 155 km/hr in the posted 100 km/hr zone, while the other was seen travelling upwards of 168 km/hr.

A traffic stop was initiated and one motorcyclist — a 22-year-old Paradise man — stopped, while the other operator fled. Photos the motorcycle and the operator police are looking to identify are attached.

The 22-year-old man was ticketed under the Highway Traffic Act for excessive speeding and operating contrary to his novice restrictions. His learner’s license was suspended, and the motorcycle was seized and impounded.

Anyone having information on the identity of the second motorcyclist is asked to contact RCMP Traffic Services East at 709-229-3892. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.