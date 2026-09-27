Police and Peace Officers remembered at annual memorial ceremony in St. John’s

Local News, News September 27th, 2026

The annual Police and Peace Officers’ Memorial ceremony took place in St. John’s on Sunday morning.

Hosted by the Newfoundland and Labrador Police and Peace Officers’ Memorial Association, the ceremony took place at the monument site outside of Confederation Building.

The ceremony coincides with the Canadian Police and Peace Officers’ Memorial service on Parliament Hill in Ottawa and pays tribute to police and peace officers who have died in the line of duty. In Newfoundland and Labrador there have been 21 police and peace officers who lost their lives in the service of the people of the province.