NL Health Services accepting applications for 2025 scholarships

Local News, News November 8th, 2025

NL Health Services is now accepting applications for 2025 scholarships, which are available to staff, dependants of staff and physicians, and other eligible graduate or post-graduate students across the province.

“Together with our valued partners, NL Health Services is pleased to offer $53,000 in scholarships to support health-care professionals and students in pursuing their education,” said Dr. Pat Parfrey, CEO of NL Health Services. “By providing continuous learning and educational opportunities in health care, we are helping people in our province enhance the quality of patient care across our communities.”

NL Health Services offers a range of scholarships designed to support higher education, knowledge and professional development in Newfoundland and Labrador. More than 45 scholarships are available this year, ranging in value from $500 to $6,500, including:

18 $1,000 NL Health Services scholarships for staff

18 $500 NL Health Services scholarships for dependents of staff and physicians

Five $2,000 Health Care Foundation scholarships for staff

One $1,000 St. Clare’s Auxiliary scholarship for staff

One $1,000 Janeway Auxiliary scholarship for staff

One $1,000 Sister Mary Fabian scholarship for dependent of staff and physicians

Two $6,500 Quality Health Care scholarships open to eligible NL Health Services applicants

“We are deeply committed to empowering our people to enhance health care across Newfoundland and Labrador,” said Debbie Molloy, vice president of Human Resources at NL Health Services. “Through continuous investment in education and skills development, we are supporting health-care professionals to reach their full potential and make a meaningful impact on care for patients.”



Scholarships are awarded based on merit. Applications are reviewed by the scholarship selection team, which assesses all submissions according to established criteria.

Completed applications for 2025 must be received by 5:00 p.m. (NST) on Dec. 14, 2025. Full eligibility details and application forms are available on the NL Health Services website at: Scholarships – Eastern Health