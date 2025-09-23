Local man reaches summit of Mount Kilimanjaro in honour of late mother, raising funds for brain cancer research

Local News September 23rd, 2025

On Sept. 22, local resident Lucas Pike reached the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa, on what would have been his late mother Joan Pike’s birthday. She passed away from brain cancer, and in her memory, Lucas set out on this extraordinary journey to raise funds and awareness for Brain Cancer Canada.

Lucas’s goal is to raise $10,000, and he is now less than $1,000 away from achieving it. Every dollar raised will go directly to brain cancer research through Brain Cancer Canada, a registered non-profit organization.

To help reach this goal, the family has organized a 50/50 fundraising draw. Tickets are just $10 each, with the winner to be drawn at the end of May.

Community members wishing to contribute can:

Purchase a 50/50 ticket by emailing hollypike@hotmail.com and sending an e-transfer with “50/50” and the ticket name in the message.

Reach out directly to Lucas Pike at 709-277-1802.

“This climb was about more than the mountain,” said Lucas. “It was about honouring my mom, raising awareness, and ensuring that more research is done so other families don’t have to face what we did.”

The Pike family extends their gratitude to the community for the outpouring of support and invites everyone to help close the gap on the fundraising goal.