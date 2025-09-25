Heroes to be recognized today by St. John Ambulance

Local News September 25th, 2025

St. John Ambulance will honour nine citizens of Newfoundland and Labrador for their extraordinary acts of courage and life-saving intervention at the Investiture and Life-Saving Awards Ceremony today at 2:00 p.m. at the Anglican Cathedral.

Recipients of Life-Saving Awards include:

Todd Bath, Steve Crane, Mike Stoyles, Chris Whelan, Paul McEvoy, and Peter Tucker – who worked together to perform CPR and use an AED after a player collapsed from sudden cardiac arrest during a recreational hockey game at Yetman’s Arena in St. John’s in January 2024. The casualty was successfully resuscitated with two shocks from a defibrillator and was conscious when emergency responders arrived.

John Pike – who saved a fellow fisherman from drowning in Trinity Bay in August 2024. Using a rope, Mr. Pike pulled the man aboard his boat to safety after the casualty’s vessel went underwater.

John Power – who performed CPR on a St. Clare’s Hospital employee who collapsed from sudden cardiac arrest in May 2024. The casualty was unresponsive for six minutes before regaining signs of life under Mr. Power’s care.

Shane Ryan – who provided critical first aid to a Newfoundland Power colleague after a 20-foot fall in St. John’s in December 2024, stabilizing broken bones and controlling bleeding until emergency services arrived.

Additionally, Helen Hayward and Bride Hepditch will be invested as Serving Members of the Order of St. John.