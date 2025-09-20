Elections NL accepting vote-by-mail applications

Local News September 20th, 2025

Elections Newfoundland and Labrador is now accepting Special Ballot Vote-By-Mail applications for the upcoming provincial election.

Any resident who is a Canadian Citizen 18 years of age or older by October 14 can apply to vote by mail using the online portal.

Elections Newfoundland and Labrador will begin to mail out the voting kits once the nomination period closes.

The deadline to request a Special Ballot Vote-By-Mail kit is Thursday, October 2, at 8:00 p.m.

Once a Special Ballot Vote-By-Mail application has been processed and a kit has been issued, the voter can no longer vote at the advanced or regular polls. Vote-By-Mail kits must be returned to District Offices by Wednesday, October 8, at 4:00 p.m., or to Elections NL Headquarters by Saturday, October 11, at 4:00 p.m.

The deadline for candidate nominations is on Tuesday, September 23, at 2:00 p.m. Advance Polling day is Tuesday, October 7. Polls will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Election Day is on Tuesday, October 14. Polls will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.