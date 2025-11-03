Clarenville-Bonavista District RCMP investigating dangerous vandalism to power substation

Local News, News November 3rd, 2025

Newfoundland and Labrador RCMP is investigating a break and enter to a power substation in Lethbridge, and subsequent theft of copper from live power infrastructure. The theft resulted in a power outage, impacting hundreds of customers, and both the RCMP and Newfoundland Power are warning of the dangers of such thefts.

At approximately 3:00 a.m., on Nov. 3, officers responded to a report of a break, enter and theft from a Newfoundland Power substation located near Route 230 in the Lethbridge area. A suspect or suspects gained entry to the power facility and stole a quantity of copper wiring. The theft resulted in a power outage impacting more than 1,800 customers in the surrounding area.

The investigation is continuing with the full cooperation of NF Power.

Anyone with information that could assist police with this investigation is asked to contact Clarenville Bonavista RCMP at 709-466-3211. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.