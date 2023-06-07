Lionel Kelland Hospice nearing completion

The Lionel Kelland Hospice in Grand Falls-Windsor is expected to be opening this coming fall.

The idea first came about back in 2014, and since then has raised $2.4 million through it’s capital campaign and private donations. This week some of those donors are having an opportunity to tour the building. The hospice will be delivering palliative care services in a home-like environment.

The hospice is still raising money, and this weekend will be the Annual Hike For Hospice in Grand Falls-Windsor.