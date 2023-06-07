Health News

Lionel Kelland Hospice nearing completion

By Colleen Lewis June 7, 2023

The Lionel Kelland Hospice in Grand Falls-Windsor is expected to be opening this coming fall.

The idea first came about back in 2014, and since then has raised $2.4 million through it’s capital campaign and private donations. This week some of those donors are having an opportunity to tour the building. The hospice will be delivering palliative care services in a home-like environment.

The hospice is still raising money, and this weekend will be the Annual Hike For Hospice in Grand Falls-Windsor.

Videojournalist/NTV News covering Central Newfoundland
About the Author
Colleen Lewis has been a journalist with NTV, since 2003. As part of the province's most-watched newscast for two decades, Colleen has provided coverage throughout the province that have appeared provincially and nationally. From the Badger flood, to significant trials, to the shifting political climate, Colleen has brought reliable coverage to viewers for over 20 years. Born in Bonne Bay, and raised in Deer Lake, she is also the Globe and Mail best-selling author of Mr. Big. A true crime which stayed on the national bestseller list for six straight weeks in the fall of 2015. She has freelanced for the CBC, and written articles for magazines including Canadian Geographic. Colleen volunteered in provincial politics through the early 1990's and went on to develop a small community newspaper in her hometown. From there, she entered the world of daily news at the Western Star. But for her, nurturing her family and caring for her community has been the greatest accomplishment so far.
