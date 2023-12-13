Light snow and flurries take over the forecast through Saturday for much of N.L.

A shot of Arctic air is in the process of working across the Province this evening and will bring a relatively cold night to the Island portion of the Province. Meanwhile, in Labrador, milder air will move in overnight and cause readings to hold or rise overnight. Lows on the Island will be in the -5 to -10 range, and Labrador will generally be into the minus teens overnight.
There will also be some light snow working through Labrador and flurries and/or snow squalls over western sections of the Island. That being said, most areas of the Province will see a chance of flurries overnight.
Friday will see highs on the Island rebounding into the lower single digits above freezing, while Labrador will see highs in the single digits below freezing.
Light snow and flurries, along with some snow squalls, will be found along the West Coast during the day on Friday. Conditions will be locally stormy, especially over exposed areas where blowing and drifting snow will make travel difficult. Snowfall will be significant in the higher terrain of the west coast. Scattered flurries will be more prevalent in Labrador. Future radar does a good job of showing where the snow will be located.
Snowfall amounts between Thursday and Friday evening will be highest in Labrador and western Newfoundland. Generally, 5 to 15 cm will fall over much of that area. Higher elevations will see significantly more snow in both regions.
Through the course of the weekend, the weather will generally be quiet and kind of mild across the Province as the arctic air retreats, and we shift into a warmer weather pattern thanks to a large high in the North Atlantic and a low developing in the southern US.
The next weather maker will be a warm one, and even parts of Labrador West may see rain from this depending on where exactly it tracks between Monday and Tuesday. While I do not know the exact details, I can tell you that unseasonably warm temperatures are coming. In fact, some areas will be nearly 10° above normal during the early part of next week.
Stay tuned for further details on this one! Have a great Thursday night!
Eddie