Lane reduction on Duckworth Street returns today

The lane reduction on Duckworth Street from King’s Road to Holloway Street returns today.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane to facilitate the ongoing construction project adjacent to the National War Memorial. Signage will be in place and traffic lights and/or flag persons will be on site.

Motorists may experience delays as a result. There will be no impact on pedestrian access. Some on-road parking on Water Street and Duckworth Street may be unavailable during construction.

The lane reduction is expected to remain in place until December 4.