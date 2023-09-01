Labour Day weekend weather looks great!

There are very few forecasts I get to write up for Newfoundland and Labrador that require very little explanation, however, the forecast for the next 3 days is just that!
Expect mainly sunny skies and temperatures into the upper teens to lower 20s on the Island through Monday, and even beyond. While in Labrador temperatures will also be in the teens to lower 20s, but showers will pop up at various times over the next few days. Outside of the showers, expect partly cloudy skies.
Have a great weekend!
/Eddie