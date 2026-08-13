Police stop teen driver for excessive speed

Justice, News August 13th, 2026

A 17-year-old driver in Central Newfoundland is without their licence and vehicle after they were stopped by RCMP for traveling more than twice the posted speed limit on Tuesday.

On August 11, shortly after 1:30 p.m., an officer patrolling route 331 in Loon Bay observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. Radar confirmed that the driver was operating at speeds up to 113 km/hr where the posted speed limit was 50 km/hr.

Police stopped the vehicle and the 17-year-old driver’s licence was ticketed for the excessive speed. Their licence was suspended, and the vehicle was seized roadside and impounded.