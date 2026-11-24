Justice, News November 24th, 2026

Placentia-Whitbourne RCMP arrested a 52-year-old man after responding to a report of a two-vehicle collision in Chapel Arm on Monday evening.

On November 23, just before 6:30 p.m., police responded to a collision between two vehicles on Main Road in Chapel Arm. When police arrived on scene, the driver of one vehicle reported that the second vehicle had collided with them and then fled from the scene. No one was injured in the collision.

A 52-year-old man and the described, damaged vehicle were located at a residence nearby. The man was arrested for impaired operation and returned to the detachment, where testing confirmed his impairment at more than two times the legal limit.

His vehicle was seized and impounded and his licence was suspended. He was released under conditions and is expected to appear in provincial court in January 2027 to answer to charges of impaired operation, impaired operation over 80mg% and failure to stop at the scene of an accident.

Impaired operation of any vehicle is a choice that places the driver and all others at an unacceptable level of risk of serious injury or death. If you suspect an individual is driving any type of vehicle while impaired, please call 911 to make a report.