Placentia-Whitbourne RCMP arrests man for impaired operation, refusing to provide sample

Justice, News August 13th, 2026

Placentia-Whitbourne RCMP arrested a 55-year-old man Tuesday night after responding to a report of a possible impaired driver. The man faces four Criminal Code charges, including impaired operation and refusal or failure to comply with a demand.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. on August 11, police in Placentia received a report of a suspected impaired driver leaving a local restaurant. Officers immediately began patrols, and located and stopped the described vehicle and driver nearby.

The driver, a 55-year-old man, showed clear signs of impairment and was provided with a demand for a breath sample as part of a roadside screening. He refused, and when police attempted to take him into custody for the refusal, he did not comply with their instructions and repeatedly threatened officers.

The man was transported to the detachment in Placentia, and charged with:

Impaired operation

Failure or refusal to comply with a demand

Resisting/obstructing a peace officer

Uttering threats – three counts

Scheaffer was held overnight and appeared in Provincial Court in Harbour Grace Wednesday. He was released on conditions, and will appear in court at a future date.