Justin Campbell handed mandatory life sentence

Justice, News May 22nd, 2026

Justin Campbell has been sentenced to life without parole for 25 years for killing his grandmother in 2023. Campbell was handed a mandatory life sentence in Corner Brook Supreme Court Thursday for the killing of his grandmother, 69-year-old Eva Banfield.

A jury rendered the verdict in November following a two-week trial. The 35-year-old was arrested in September of 2023 after his grandmother’s body was found in her Deer Lake home. He had admitted to police he killed the woman by choking her and then stole money from her to buy drugs. However, the defence argued it wasn’t planned.

In the end, jurors convicted him and, yesterday, he was handed a mandatory life sentence without parole eligibility for 25 years.