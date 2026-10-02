Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP responds to break and enter in progress, one man arrested

Justice, News October 2nd, 2026

Police in Happy Valley-Goose Bay arrested a 37-year-old man after responding to a break and enter in progress early this morning. James Nuna faces three Criminal Code charges including breaking and entering and mischief, and will appear in provincial court on Friday.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 2, Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP were alerted to a break and enter in progress at a residence in the Lethbridge Street area. Officers immediately responded, and when they arrived at the scene, they located the suspect actively attempting to force entry into the home.

The man, identified as 37-year-old James Nuna, was taken into custody and transported to the detachment where he was held until his scheduled court appearance.

Nuna faces charges of breaking and entering with intent, mischief under $5,000 and trespassing at night. He appeared Happy Valley-Goose Bay provincial court. He was released with court-imposed conditions and will make his next appearance in November 2026