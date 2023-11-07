‘It’s a setup,’ St. John’s man with history of sexual violence says

A St. John’s man with an extensive history of sexual violence against women in this province told reporters today he was innocent of his recent charges.

Dennis Peter Murphy made a brief appearance in provincial court, but not before having his say.

“Yeah, not guilty,” Murphy said when asked if he had anything to say. “How do you like that one?

“It’s a setup.”

Murphy hasn’t formally entered a plea yet. His lawyers hope to do that when he returns to court later this month. The 63-year-old faces charges of sexual assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement and breaching court orders.

It’s alleged Murphy sexually attacked a 31-year-old woman last week at a home in downtown St. John’s. The woman suffered several injuries.

The RNC is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the RNC or Crimestoppers.