Inflation was up to 2.9 per cent in March according to Statistics Canada.

The main contributing factor was increases in the cost of gasoline, as prices at the pump rose faster in March compared with February.

Prices for services continued to rise in March compared with February, driven by air transportation and rent, outpacing price growth for goods which slowed compared with February on a yearly basis.

There were also increases in shelter prices, clothing and footwear.