Industrial building fire closes main road in Springdale

First responders are on the scene of a major fire at an industrial building in Springdale, RCMP say.

The fire broke out Wednesday evening on Corporal Bouzane Boulevard, which runs parallel to Little Bay Road, the main street in the community. Both roads are currently impassable as fire hoses are crossing the streets to allow firefighters to battle the blaze.

Police say it’s essential the general public stay out of the area so the hoses are not damaged and fire fighters are able to do their work. Both pedestrians and vehicle operators are asked to avoid the area.