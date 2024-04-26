ATV Road Access Begins in Corner Brook May 1

ATVs will be allowed to operate on some Corner Brook roads once again on May 1.
The following roads are designated as ATV routes in the city:
- Riverside Drive, west from the intersection of the Northshore Highway
- Main Street
- Herald Avenue
- Broadway
- Pier Road
- Paved trail between Pier Road and Griffin Drive
- Griffin Drive
- Petries Street from the intersection of Curling Street to the intersection of McLeod’s Lane
- McLeod’s Lane
- West Street
- Park Street
- Confederation Drive
- Massey Drive
- Lundrigan Drive
Due to the landslide and uphill safety concerns the trail between Stan Dawe and Confederation Drive is off-limits until engineers advise it is safe to do so.