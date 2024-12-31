Impaired drivers keep police busy in metro area

Police in the metro area were kept busy with impaired drivers over the past 24 hours.

Just after 9:00 a.m. on Monday police responded to a complaint of a possible impaired driver in the west end of St. John’s. A 63-year-old man was arrested for impaired driving. The male was charged with impaired driving and driving while prohibited. The male was also issued tickets for open liquor in a motor vehicle and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Police impounded the male’s vehicle and the man was held to appear in court.

Police responded to a report of a male passed out behind the wheel at a business in Mount Pearl just after midnight. The 30-year-old man was arrested for impaired driving. The vehicle was impounded. The man was released from custody and will appear in court at a later date.

At approximately 1:12 a.m., RNC officers conducted a traffic stop in the west end of St. John’s. The 45-year-old male driver was arrested for impaired driving. The male was charged with impaired driving and his vehicle was impounded. The male was released and will appear in court at a later date.