Holyrood man faces charges under Animal Health and Protection Act

Following numerous reports of an untethered dog harming other animals and causing concern for residents in the area of Woodford Station Road in Holyrood, a 44-year-old man faces charges under the Animal Health and Protection Act.

The man is set to appear in court on November 8, 2023, where he will answer to the following charges:

Permitting a dog to cause a hazard to other animals.

Failing to keep a dog safely tethered or contained in a pen.

RCMP NL reminds the public that dogs are to be tethered at all times. Pet owners are responsible for their animals and must ensure compliance with the Animal Health and Protection Act.