Holy Redeemer Elementary students displaced due to chemical odour detected in school

Holy Redeemer Elementary students have been displaced due to chemical odour detected in the school on Wednesday of last week. Officials from the Department of Education say out of an abundance of caution the school was closed.

While the investigation is underway and the department awaits testing results, students remain at home. Beginning Monday, to ensure continuity of learning, students will be temporarily relocated to neighbouring schools. The school plan is being communicated to families, staff and students today.

Alternative school spaces:

Grades K-3 – Bay Roberts Primary

Grades 4-6 – All Hallows Elementary, North River

Grades 7-9 – St. Peter’s Elementary, Upper island Cove

This plan is in place for an undetermined amount of time. Time will be available to teachers for classroom setup.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure will ensure appropriate student transportation services are in place for students.