News

Holy Heart Student named 2023 Lester B. Pearson Scholar

By Ben Cleary
Published on July 8, 2023 at 11:44 am

Gabriel Moyes-Vaandering, a Level II student at Holy Heart of Mary High School, is the latest provincial recipient of the Lester B. Pearson Scholarship.

The Lester B. Pearson Scholarship is valued at $50,000 over two years for pre-university study at Pearson College, in Victoria, B.C.

Post Views: 0



Scroll to top