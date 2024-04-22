Holy Heart Highlanders win 2024 Royal Newfoundland Regiment Memorial Hockey Tournament

The Holy Heart Highlanders High School boys hockey team from St. John’s won the Beaumont-Hamel Centennial Cup during the Royal Newfoundland Regiment Memorial High School Hockey Tournament, with a 5-3 score over the Gonzaga Vikings on Sunday, April 21.

The Holy Trinity Tigers won the inaugural bronze medal game by a score of 6-2 over the O’Donel Patriots earlier in the day.

16 of the best high school boys hockey teams competed in a week-long invitational tournament in Paradise and Mount Pearl.

The Royal Newfoundland Regiment Memorial High School Hockey Tournament is the largest high school hockey tournament in NL and attracts the highest calibre players. The tournament is unique in offering both boys and girls divisions: 32 teams from 23 high schools participated in the 2024 tournament.

The tournament commemorates the Regiment’s legacy in NL, including its rich hockey heritage, by encouraging friendly competition among high school athletes in NL and commemorating the Regiment’s rich sporting tradition.