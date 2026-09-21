Temporary change in services for St. Lewis Community Clinic

Health, News September 21st, 2026

Newfoundland and Labrador (NL) Health Services advises the public that emergency and primary health care services at the St. Lewis Community Clinic will temporarily be provided by the Port Hope Simpson Community Clinic from:

Monday, September 21 at 12:00 p.m. until Friday, September 25 at 8:00 a.m.

In case of emergency: Patients with a medical emergency who require an ambulance should call 911. Those who feel they have a serious or urgent medical problem should call the Port Hope Simpson Clinic at (709) 960-0271 (main clinic) or (709) 454-6089 (emergency line). If you are unsure if you should go to the emergency department, please call the 811 HealthLine or click here.

Other information:

811 HealthLine is available 24/7 to provide:

medical advice (including virtual nurse practitioner appointments);

health information; and

support in a mental health crisis.

For more information, please visit: https://www.811healthline.ca/.



Virtual Primary Care is available to those who do not have a family doctor or nurse practitioner through video or phone call appointments. For more information, please visit: https://virtualcarenl.ca/virtual-primary-care/.