Health Sciences Centre Designated as a Choosing Wisely Canada Hospital

The Health Sciences Centre in St. John’s has been recognized as a Choosing Wisely Canada Hospital at the “Quality Improvement Status” level.

The Health Sciences Centre is the first hospital in the country to receive this status within Choosing Wisely Canada’s new designation program.

Hospitals that achieve this designation demonstrate a strong commitment to reducing the use of unnecessary medical procedures, creating better efficiencies, optimizing health-care resources, and improving the quality and safety of patient care.